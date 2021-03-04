Police arrests five for alleged forgery of COVID-19 certificate in Lagos | Ripples Nigeri

Police operatives have arrested five persons at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, for alleged forgery of COVID-19 certificate.

The suspects were paraded on Thursday by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Airport Command, Bature Umar.

The suspects are – Moses Samuel, Achibong Idonrenyin, Popoola Adewale, Abdulmalik Ibrahim and Wale Aderele.

However, two other suspects – Shehu Imam and Adeola Dalington – are currently at large.

The suspects, according to the police commissioner, sold fake COVID-19 negative certificates to travellers at the airport’s international wing.

He said the suspects defrauded a British Airways passenger, Michael Osagbogun, of N50, 000.

Umar said: “The passenger who was on his way to Britain was eventually denied boarding by the officials of British Airways who spotted the fake certificate.

“He reported the case to the police and a combined team of Criminal Investigation Department and Aviation Security arrested the suspects.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and the sum of N50, 000, which they obtained from the victim was recovered from them.

“The computer used for the crime has been impounded and will be used as an exhibit in the court of law.”

