Metro
Police arrests five men over alleged unlawful possession of firearms in Kaduna
Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested five men over alleged unlawful possession of firearms in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna.
Jalige said the arrest of the suspects followed a report received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kubacha area of the state.
He said the DPO acted on the information received on July 24 that the suspects, armed with dangerous weapons, engaged in unwholesome activities in Kenyi village in Kagarko local government area of the state.
READ ALSO: Kaduna Police rescues four kidnap victims
The spokesman said the suspects and some of the villagers had allegedly threatened the peaceful coexistence of the people of the community over a disputed piece of land.
According to him, the situation had deteriorated to a dangerous level with one of the warring parties threatening to kill their opponents with dangerous weapons.
Jalige said: “On receipt of the information, the DPO immediately mobilised to the scene, swiftly averted what would have been a tragedy and arrested the five suspects, all from Kenyi village.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....