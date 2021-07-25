Police arrests five men over alleged unlawful possession of firearms in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested five men over alleged unlawful possession of firearms in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna.

Jalige said the arrest of the suspects followed a report received by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kubacha area of the state.

He said the DPO acted on the information received on July 24 that the suspects, armed with dangerous weapons, engaged in unwholesome activities in Kenyi village in Kagarko local government area of the state.

The spokesman said the suspects and some of the villagers had allegedly threatened the peaceful coexistence of the people of the community over a disputed piece of land.

According to him, the situation had deteriorated to a dangerous level with one of the warring parties threatening to kill their opponents with dangerous weapons.

Jalige said: “On receipt of the information, the DPO immediately mobilised to the scene, swiftly averted what would have been a tragedy and arrested the five suspects, all from Kenyi village.”

