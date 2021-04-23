Police arrests five suspects over Enugu market violence | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives in Enugu State have arrested five suspects in connection with the violence that broke out at the New Artisan Market in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement issued by the spokesman of the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, on Friday.

The commissioner said the violence which took place on Thursday disrupted vehicular movement along the Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway.

He said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the unscrupulous elements within the market became riotous and resisted the execution of an order issued by a High Court of Enugu State.

“The court’s order authorised the demolition of structures and possession of the land area covering the Market by Nwajanja Family of Akpugo in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state.

“The rioters set up bonfires on the road, obstructed vehicular movement, injured persons and vandalized two caterpillars that had gone to carry out the demolition exercise and set ablaze three vehicles.”

