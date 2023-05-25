Police arrests man for defiling 5-year-old daughter in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun on Monday arrested a 28-year-old man, Adeyemi Babatunde, for allegedly defiling his five-year-old daughter in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said in a statement on Thursday in Ota that the suspect was arrested after the girl’s mother reported the matter at the Ijebu Mushin divisional headquarters.

He said: “The mother told the police that her daughter had been complaining of pain whenever she wanted to urinate while bathing her or come in contact with her private part.

“She said the little girl confessed that her father laid her on the bed and inserted his manhood into her private part when she was not at home.

”After receiving the report, the DPO in Ijebu Mushin Division quickly detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was eventually arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime but claimed he didn’t know what came over him at that time.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olanrewaju Oladimeji, had ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.”

