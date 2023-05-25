Metro
Police arrests suspected kidnapper, drug peddler in Delta
Police operatives in Delta have arrested a suspected kidnapper and recovered arms and ammunition in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, told journalists on Thursday in Warri that the suspect was nabbed by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Wednesday.
Edafe said the suspect was arrested at his hideout in Uvwie local government area following intelligence gathered about his activities.
He said: “Acting on credible intelligence about a suspect who hibernates somewhere in Warri but a member of a dreaded kidnap syndicate, SP Nosakhare, on May 24, 2023, RRS operatives stormed the criminal hideout in Uvwie local government area and arrested him.
“A search warrant was executed in his premises where one English Berretta pistol and 15 rounds of 7.62mm AK-47 ammunition were recovered.
READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected gun runner in Delta
“The operatives also arrested a suspected drug peddler in Jeddo community, Okpe local government area of the state.
“The suspect was apprehended on Wednesday by police operatives attached to the Orerokpe Division while on intensive stop-and-search/visibility patrol on Jeddo Road.
“The operatives intercepted the suspect with a suspicious-looking bag. He was subjected to a search during which weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were discovered.
“Other hard drugs in large quantities were found in his possession and packaged in mini rubber cups for sale. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...