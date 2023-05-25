Police arrests suspected kidnapper, drug peddler in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have arrested a suspected kidnapper and recovered arms and ammunition in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, told journalists on Thursday in Warri that the suspect was nabbed by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Wednesday.

Edafe said the suspect was arrested at his hideout in Uvwie local government area following intelligence gathered about his activities.

He said: “Acting on credible intelligence about a suspect who hibernates somewhere in Warri but a member of a dreaded kidnap syndicate, SP Nosakhare, on May 24, 2023, RRS operatives stormed the criminal hideout in Uvwie local government area and arrested him.

“A search warrant was executed in his premises where one English Berretta pistol and 15 rounds of 7.62mm AK-47 ammunition were recovered.

READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected gun runner in Delta

“The operatives also arrested a suspected drug peddler in Jeddo community, Okpe local government area of the state.

“The suspect was apprehended on Wednesday by police operatives attached to the Orerokpe Division while on intensive stop-and-search/visibility patrol on Jeddo Road.

“The operatives intercepted the suspect with a suspicious-looking bag. He was subjected to a search during which weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were discovered.

“Other hard drugs in large quantities were found in his possession and packaged in mini rubber cups for sale. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now