Police arrests suspected killers of Redeemed Church pastor in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two suspected killers of a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Babatunde Dada, in the state.

Dada, who was a pastor with the RCCG on 6th Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos, was found dead on December 2 last year.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday, listed the suspects as Farouk Mohammed and Jamiu Kasali.

READ ALSO: Police takes fight to criminals’ hideouts in Lagos

He said Mohammed was tracked to Ilorin, Kwara State, while Kasali was arrested in Festac Town, Lagos.

The CP said police had recovered the exhibits used to commit the crime, adding that they would be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now