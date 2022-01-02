Metro
Police arrests suspected killers of Redeemed Church pastor in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have arrested two suspected killers of a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Babatunde Dada, in the state.
Dada, who was a pastor with the RCCG on 6th Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos, was found dead on December 2 last year.
The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday, listed the suspects as Farouk Mohammed and Jamiu Kasali.
READ ALSO: Police takes fight to criminals’ hideouts in Lagos
He said Mohammed was tracked to Ilorin, Kwara State, while Kasali was arrested in Festac Town, Lagos.
The CP said police had recovered the exhibits used to commit the crime, adding that they would be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...