Police confirms abduction of Obasanjo’s staff in Ogun

Ogun State police command on Thursday confirmed the abduction of three staff of Olusegun Obasanjo Holdings in the state.

Gunmen had on Wednesday abducted the victims at a community in Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Ota, said the command is collaborating with other security agencies to rescue the victims.

He added that operatives of the command anti-kidnapping unit and the Special Weapons and Tactics section are on the trail of the kidnappers.

He said: “The police operatives are on top of the situation. They are working hard to rescue the three workers of our ex-President and also to get the assailants arrested.”

