Metro
Police confirms abduction of Obasanjo’s staff in Ogun
Ogun State police command on Thursday confirmed the abduction of three staff of Olusegun Obasanjo Holdings in the state.
Gunmen had on Wednesday abducted the victims at a community in Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state.
The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Ota, said the command is collaborating with other security agencies to rescue the victims.
READ ALSO: Nigeria’s enemies will fail in efforts to cause its break-up – Obasanjo
He added that operatives of the command anti-kidnapping unit and the Special Weapons and Tactics section are on the trail of the kidnappers.
He said: “The police operatives are on top of the situation. They are working hard to rescue the three workers of our ex-President and also to get the assailants arrested.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...