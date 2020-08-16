Latest Metro

Police declares suspected ‘serial killer’ wanted in Oyo

August 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Oyo State Police Command on Sunday declared wanted a criminal suspect after he reportedly escaped from custody.

In a telegraph message signed by the command’s spokesman, Olugbenga Fadeyi, police described the suspect, Sunday Shodipe, as a serial killer who escaped from custody on August 11.

Shodipe, according to the spokesman, was arrested and paraded alongside two others at the command headquarters on July 17 and later arraigned in court.

He, however, escaped from police custody while still undergoing trial.

The message read: “The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, wishes to state that the prime suspect in the serial killings at Akinyele local government area, Moniya, Ibadan, Sunday Shodipe, 19 years, who was arrested and paraded along with two others at the Oyo State Police Command on July 17 and later charged to court but remanded in police custody escaped from lawful custody on August 11.

“Consequent upon this, the CP wishes to implore the general public to be on the lookout, arrest and immediately inform the officers and men of the command when sighted for immediate handing over for further action.”

Opinions

