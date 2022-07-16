Police dismisses reports of violence, vote-buying in Osun election

Police on Saturday dismissed reports of violence and vote-buying in the Osun State governorship election.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Johnson Kokumo, who addressed journalists after his visit to ward 5, unit 5 Salvation Army Alekuwodo polling unit in Osogbo, said the security agencies had been working relentlessly for the peaceful conduct of the election.

He, however, said some people were arrested by police operatives during the election.

Kokumo said: “Those who violated electoral laws have been accosted.

“A thorough investigation will be carried out on those arrested for further actions.”

