Police foils kidnap attempt, rescues five in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Police operatives on Sunday foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued five victims in Kaduna State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Muhammad Jalige, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the incident occurred on Saturday.

He added that the victims have since been reunited with their families.

Jalige said: “The command wishes to inform the general public of its relentless effort to curb the menace of banditry, kidnapping, rustling, and armed robbery in the state and the successes recorded in the process.

“On March 26, at about 12:00hours information has it that some bandits numbering 10 with sophisticated weapons blocked Kaduna to Birnin Gwari road in an attempt to kidnap five occupants of a Volkswagen Golf vehicle with Reg. No DKA 539 TU, heading towards Birnin Gwari from Kaduna.

“On receiving the report, patrol team attached to Buruku Division immediately swung into action, engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel, and successfully repelled the bandits who scampered into the forest with various degrees of bullet wounds and rescued all the occupants of the vehicle safely.

“Effort is on high gear to ensure the fleeing bandits are apprehended.”

