Police in Bauchi arrests three for allegedly producing fake currency notes

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested three suspects for alleged criminal conspiracy and being in possession of counterfeit currency notes.

A press release by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili contained that, on 21st August 2022 at about 1930hrs, detectives attached to C’ Divisional Police headquarters, Bauchi acted on an actionable and credible intelligence report available at their disposal and swung into action which led to the arrest of the three suspects for being in possession and production of counterfeit currency notes.

One of the suspect who was identified as one Yusuf Mohammed 25 years of Yakubu Wanka area of Bauchi metropolis was arrested on 21st August , 2022 at about 1930hrs near Obuna Royal Hotel in Bayan Gari area with the sum of N75,000 counterfeit notes.

The suspect revealed that he got the counterfeit notes from one Shehu Shagari, 42 years, of Inkil area of Bauchi who is equally at arrested for his alleged involvement in the case.

The PPRO added that as investigation continues, the said Shehu Shagari indicted one Malam Yusuf of Durum village who is now at large and believed to be a prime suspect.

Later, an investigation was extended on a search warrant to his house at Durum village where another suspect, Rabiu Samaila 35 years of Durum village was apprehended at the house while allegedly producing counterfeit Naira notes.

According to him, a discreet investigation commenced in earnest, and the following exhibits were said to have been recovered from the suspect; One 3-in-1 black printer, the sum of N75, 000, Five pieces of calabash containing charms, 22 pieces of perfume bottles, One dried chameleon, One piece of white cloth and 14 pieces of printed Naira notes on A4 size paper.

By Yemi Kanji

