Police intercepts busload of illicit drugs, rejects N500,000 bribe in Lagos

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have intercepted a busload of illicit drugs at the Mile 2 area of Lagos State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He said three men – Ojukwu Omanogho (36), Hope Jumbo (40), and Oluwole Omojuyitan (40) – were arrested by the operatives.

Hundeyin said preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the drugs belonged to one Alhaji, also known as General in the Mushin area of the state.

The spokesman said: “The drugs which belonged to General, were loaded in a Lagos colour LT bus with the registration number AGL 205 YD.

READ ALSO: Police foils attack on Dangote refinery in Lagos

“A member of the drug syndicate confessed that they picked up the consignment, which has a street value of about N10 million at Alaba Rago around 2200hrs on Saturday for shipment to Mushin.

“Luck, however, ran out on them when RRS officials on patrol stopped the bus on a routine check at about 0400hrs on Sunday.”

Hundeyin revealed that the operatives rejected a N500,000 bribe from a member of the syndicate.

He added: “Omojuyitan, who had initially escaped the scene on bike was arrested by the operatives after he came back with N500,000.00 to bribe the officers to release the drugs and suspects.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, commended the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, and the team for the feat.

“He directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to the Command Headquarters for further investigations.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now