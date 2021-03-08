Police launches manhunt for criminals who attacked commuters in Osun | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Police launches manhunt for criminals who attacked commuters in Osun
The Osun State Police Command has launched an intensive manhunt for criminals who attacked commuters along the Ibadan/Akure expressway on March 6.
The command’s spokesman, Opalola Yemisi Olawoyin, who disclosed this in a statement sent to Ripples Nigeria, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has directed a combined team of police tactical units, Joint Task Force (JTF), local hunters, and vigilantes to comb the bush with a view to bringing the culprits to book.
The statement read:
“Consequent upon the incident of 6th March 2021, around 7:00 p.m., where a gang of criminals/hoodlums intercepted and attacked a Toyota Previa commercial bus with registration number Ondo KTP 331 RG plying Ibadan/Akure expressway by Egbu Village Ikire, in which unsuspecting commuters were eventually dispossessed of their valuables and the driver and one other person abducted, the police in prompt response, engaged the criminals in a firefight which led to the arrest of three suspects, and the rescue of other commuters safely to Ikire Police Division. The arrested suspects are making useful statements.
“Sequel to this report, the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, immediately combined a strong reinforcement of Police Tactical units, JTF, local hunters, and vigilantes with the police teams on ground, to embark on a search/rescue operation which involves combing the bush for the two missing persons, and possible arrest of all other fleeing criminals.
“He further reiterates his resolve that all forms of criminal incendiary will be checkmated in all nook and crannies. He also warns criminals to have a rethink, as the command has declared total war on unscrupulous elements.
“Finally, the Commissioner of Police enjoined members of the public to support, cooperate, and collaborate with the Police in fighting crime to bring it down to the barest minimum, by providing us with creditable and prompt information.”
