Police places N5m bounty on notorious Katsina bandit

The Katsina State Police Command Monday declared wanted a notorious bandit, Adamu Aliero-Yankuzo and placed N5 million bounty on his head.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Katsina, said Aliero-Yankuzo spearheaded many bandit operations that led to the killing of several people in Katsina and Zamfara States.

He said: “The command hereby wish to declare Adamu Aliero, 45, of Yankuzo village of Tsafe local government area of Zamfara State wanted.

“Aliero, is a notorious leader of groups of bandits terrorizing Katsina and Zamfara States.

“Similarly, the command has placed a bounty of N5 million on his head, dead or alive.

“Any person or group of persons that have useful information that may lead to his arrest, should please report to the nearest police station or call these numbers: 08033666059 or 08035448128 or 08076666207,” he said.

Buba revealed that the command had carried out various sting operations after the Kadisau village attack where over 20 people were killed by bandits.

“During the operations, two bandits, Bello Usman and Usman Sule, were arrested.

“In the course of the investigation, one of the suspects, Bello Usman, confessed to have participated in the attacks and killings at Kadisau village of Faskari and others at Musawa, Matazu, Karaduwa, and Yantumaki.

“The suspect also stated that the attack was masterminded by a notorious kingpin of bandits, Adamu Aliero Yankuzo, in protest of the arrest of his son, Suleiman Adamu Aliero, 24, by the police,” the police commissioner added.

