Police promotes two AIGs, six CPs, 7,207 others (SEE LIST)

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to their next rank of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police.

The PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, who confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the commission also approved the elevation of six police commissioners, 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 24 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), among others.

He said the decisions were taken at PSC 13th Plenary Meeting held on Monday and Tuesday in Abuja.

Ani added that a couple who joined the police the same day – Kehinde and Yetunde Longe – were among those promoted to Commissioners of Police.

The statement read: “The Commission also approved the promotion of 24 Assistant Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police; 49 Chief Superintendents of Police to the rank of Assistant Commissioners.

“It also endorsed the elevation of 74 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents and eight hundred and 66 Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents.

“PSC also during the meeting approved the confirmation of 7,166 ASP11 to ASP1 and considered 24 promotion appeals relating to adjustment in promotion dates, seniority etc.

“The two AIG’s promoted to DIGs are AIG Zaki M. Ahmed and AIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo. While AIG Zaki was promoted to cover the vacant duty post that was created as a result of the retirement of DIG Tijjani Baba who retired on October 6th, 2021, AIG Kokumo will be filling the gap left by DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo who retired on 21st November 2021.

“Commissioners of Police Buba Sanusi, CP, Katsina State;, Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed, CP Anti Fraud, Force Headquarters Abuja; Bello Sani Dalijan, CP INEC; Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya, CP Yobe State; Akingbola Olatunji, CP Benue State, and Hakeem Odumosun, CP Lagos State whose appeal for the adjustment of promotion date was approved were promoted Assistant Inspector’s General of Police.

“The 17 Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to Commissioners of Police after an interactive session with the Commission are; Josephine Nneka Anyasinti; Rhoda Adetutu Olofu, Godwin Aghaulor; Effiom Emmanuel DCA, Zone 5 Benin City; Stanley Kanayo Chukwu Ude; Charles Ifeatu Mozie; Tajudeen Olakunle Bakare; Longe Kehinde Patrick; Samuel Olukayode Emmanuel; Faleye Olaleye; Yetunde Longe; Haruna Gabriel Garba; Tajudeen Akinwale Abass; Rex Dundun; Ambrose Sunny Onah, DC A&F Kwara State; Durosinmi A. Olatoye and Ndu Innocent Anene.

“The 24 promoted Deputy Commissioners of Police include – Hope Urunwa Okafor; Ajo Geofrey Orue; Olufunke Adeayo Ogunbode; Stephen Olubunmi Ogedengbe, ACP SWAT, FCID Annex Lagos; Yabode Oluwatoyin Agbminoja; Ojo Adekimi; Adebowale Lawal; Yemi John Oyeniyi; Obasi Mary Okereke; Moses Ashu Ottah; Felix Akineme NNebue; Sunday Adeolu Oke; Gazali Alade Abdul-S; Salam; Fidelis Ndubuisi Ogarebe, former CSO to Enugu State Governor and AC State CID, Enugu State Command; Alamu Muyideen Obe; Olubode Ojajuni; Sheikh Mohammed Danko AC SEB, FCIID, Lagos; Simon Asamber Lough; Abiola Reuben Olutunde; Charles Ezekwesiri Dike; Victor Avwerosuo Erivwode; Nnanna Oji Ama; Michael Adegoroye Falade and Yakubu Useni Dankaro.”

