10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Wednesday morning, December 22, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. Judge orders Malami to discipline NIS lawyer for snubbing court’s order on Odili

Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to initiate disciplinary actions against a Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) lawyer, Jimoh Abdulkadir Adamu, for withholding the international passport of former Rivers State Governor, Peter Odili, in defiance of a court’s order. Read more

2. DEVELOPING STORY: Senators gather signatures to override Buhari on Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Senators on Tuesday rallied their colleagues in the red chamber to gather enough signatures to override President Muhammadu Buhari in his decision refusing to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill forwarded to him by the legislators. Read more

3. Buhari requests Senate’s approval for N276.8bn virement to fund 2021 budget

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday requested the Senate’s approval for the virement of N276.7 billion to fund expenditures in the 2021 budget. Read more

4. Peter Obi suggests how NASS should handle Buhari’s opposition to direct primaries

A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has revealed that there is a possibility the National Assembly might override the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to withhold assent to the enactment of direct primaries in the Electoral Amendment Bill. Read more

5. Reps pass 2022 budget

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the 2022 Appropriation Bill presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Tuesday morning, December 21, 2021

6. NGX: UACN, First Bank top trades as investors lose N3.20bn

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N3.20 billion following the dip in equity capitalization by 0.01 percent at the close of trading on Tuesday. Read more

7. ‘There is nothing like repentant terrorists. Our intention is to kill them,’ says El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, restated his opposition to the planned rehabilitation of terrorists in the country. Read more

8. Police promotes two AIGs, six CPs, 7,207 others (SEE LIST)

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of two Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to their next rank of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police. Read more

9. Court bars Amaechi, others from appointing international cargo tracking operators

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday barred the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi; Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) from nominating any company or entity as operators of the International Cargo Tracking System in Nigeria (ITCN). Read more

10. Arsenal thrash Sunderland to advance to Carabao Cup semifinal

Premier League side, Arsenal have zoomed into the semifinals of the Carabao Cup after thrashing League One Sunderland 5-1 on Tuesday night. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now