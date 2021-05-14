 Police to parade suspected killer of A'Ibom job seeker, dispels rumour he committed suicide | Ripples Nigeria
Police to parade suspected killer of A’Ibom job seeker, dispels rumour he committed suicide

Published

3 hours ago

on

Uduak Frank Akpan suspected killer of akwa Ibom job seeker

The Akwa Ibom State Police has said that Uduak Frank Akpan, the suspected killer of a job seeker, Iniubong Umoren, will be paraded today (Friday) at the state Police Headquarters in Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, the state capital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko MacDon, who confirmed this to Ripples Nigeria, also dispelled rumours making the rounds that the suspect had committed suicide while in detention, saying they were spread to discredit the police.

MacDon added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Andrew Amiengheme, is treating the case with all the seriousness it deserves while also assuring Nigerians that no stone will be left unturned to bring the suspect and any other person involved in the crime to justice.

The police spokesman also lamented that some powerful people, especially top politicians in the state, are frustrating the police’s efforts.

“I can assure you and Nigerians that the suspect in the brutal and gruesome murder of Iniubong Umoren, Uduak Frank Akpan, will be paraded today, being Friday, May 14, 2021, at the Akwa Ibom State Police Headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, the state capital.

Read also: Six feared dead as gunmen attack Akwa Ibom police

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Andrew Amiengheme, has continued to reassure everyone that the case will not be swept under the carpet like many are afraid of. Though some people, especially some top politicians in the state, have been doing everything to frustrate the police in this particular case, let me assure all that the police will not be deterred in prosecuting the suspect and any person involved in the commission of the crime.

“I also want to dismiss the rumour that the suspect, Uduak Frank Akpan, committed suicide while in the police cell. How can we allow him to commit suicide? How can he hang himself by tying his trousers to the metal frame of his cell door? How is that possible?

“The rumour is just a figment of the writer’s imagination. It is not true that Uduak Akpan has committed suicide. The suspect is in our custody. Maybe he committed suicide in the bedrooms of those peddling the rumour, or maybe he committed suicide on social media. This is not true please.

“Like I said, he will be paraded today (Friday) and I hope when people see him, they will know that he is still alive.”

By Isaac Dachen…

Opinions

