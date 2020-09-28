Police to recreate Edo feat in Ondo election - IGP | Ripples Nigeria

The Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Monday the Force would repeat its impressive handling of the Edo State governorship election during next month’s exercise in Ondo State.

The IGP, according to a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, stated this when the Convener of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Clement Nwankwo, led other representatives of civil society organizations in Nigeria on a courtesy visit to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The statement read: “Members of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room were at the Force Headquarters to congratulate the IGP on the recent reforms and achievements of the Force, especially the new Nigeria Police Act, 2020 which repeals the Police Act Cap. P19, Laws of the Federation, 2004 and secondly, the recent commendable outing in the just concluded Edo Guber Elections.

“They called for sustainability and improvement on the police culture in managing elections as was evident in Edo State.

“Meanwhile, the meeting availed the police leadership ample opportunity to carry out post-election analysis and general overview of the just concluded Edo State Guber Election in addition to getting feedback especially from the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Human Rights Community on necessary gains to advance and correct observed lapses in subsequent elections.

“The IGP, while appreciating the CSOs for their commendable roles in the electioneering processes and their invaluable contributions toward the passage of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, reassured that the Force will continue to partner with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other critical stakeholders in election management towards ensuring free, fair, peaceful and credible elections, not only in the Ondo election but in subsequent elections in the country.”

