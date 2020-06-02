Policeman who allegedly shot and killed motorcyclist in Adamawa arrested

Adamawa State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a police officer who allegedly shot and killed a commercial motorcycle operator in Maiha local government area of the state.

The command spokesman, Sulaiman Nguroje, who confirmed the development to journalists in Yola, said the incident occurred at about 9:00 a.m. on Monday in Maiha town.

He said: “The officer is currently under arrest and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olugbenga Adeyanju, has given a directive for a thorough investigation into the matter.

READ ALSO: Policeman who gunned down colleague in Rivers dismissed after orderly trial

“As soon as the investigation is completed, the suspected officer will be charged to court for appropriate action.”

He warned that officers and men were given rifles to protect lives, not to take lives of innocent citizens.

Nguroje also appealed to the citizens of the state to desist from taking laws into their hands as the command was making efforts to protect their lives and properties.

Join the conversation

Opinions