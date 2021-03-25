Power restored to Maiduguri, after two-month darkness due to Boko Haram insurgency | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Power restored to Maiduguri, after two-month darkness due to Boko Haram insurgency
The Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) on Wednesday, March 24, announced that power has been restored in Maiduguri, the Borno capital, and other areas in the state.
The affected areas have been in darkness for about two months, following an attack by Boko Haram insurgents on an electricity tower in January.
These incessant attacks led to the disconnection from the national grid, while officials from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), and YEDC had been working to ensure that electricity is restored in the communities.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that during the repair process, two TCN staff members sustained injuries on February 27, when their vehicle struck a landmine laid by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Borno.
Read also: Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line to reactivate economic activities in eastern corridor – Buhari
However, in a statement on Wednesday, Kingsley Nkemneme, YEDC spokesman, confirmed that there was electricity supply in Maiduguri and surrounding communities.
“The management of Yola Electricity Distribution Company wishes to inform our dear valued customer(s) that electricity supply is restored to Maiduguri and environs today, 24th March 2021 after completion of work on a faulty Damaturu-Maiduguri Transmission Line,” the statement read.
“Our sincere appreciation goes to the entire crew of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and all relevant stakeholders that worked tirelessly to ensure power was restored to Maiduguri in the face of the security challenges and difficult terrain.
“We are therefore appealing to our dear customer(s) to exercise patience and rest assured that our technical crew is working diligently to ensure the safety of our distribution network, and gradual power restoration to homes and businesses within the metropolis. This is to ensure the safety of lives, properties, and our distribution facilities within our network.”
