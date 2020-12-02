‘Put 2023 ambition on hold, find solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges,’ Saraki tells politicians

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, advised Nigerian politicians to put their 2023 political ambition on hold and focus on solutions to the country’s security challenges.

The ex-Senate president made the call during the inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Reconciliation and Strategic Committee at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

He said: “It is legitimate for politicians to have ambition (but) this is the time for us to put our ambition on hold.”

According to Saraki, the pre-occupation of leaders, for now, should be how to keep the country united, rebuild her institutions and defeat the forces seeking to pull her apart.

He also advised political leaders in Nigeria to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and reposition it as a respected and responsible member of the international community.

Saraki added: “Any political party or politician not worried about these issues is not worth the ambition he or she is pursuing.

“We believe that nothing is more important at this point than Nigeria.”

READ ALSO: Murder of rice farmers calls for urgent restructure of our national security system —Saraki

He assured the PDP leadership that members of the reconciliation committee would strive to accomplish the task assigned to them.

Saraki said the committee had already reached out to aggrieved members of the party for reconciliation.

“We have started speaking and meeting with some of our governors who are central to the reconciliation.

“I am proud to note that PDP is still the best platform through which we can rebuild and unite Nigeria.

“One indication about the significance of this party is that it is the only political party that has at least a governor in all the six geo-political zones of our country.

“Our party is also the only party which has members in all the households, streets, polling zones, wards, local government areas, states and across the country,” he stated.

Saraki, who lost in his bid to return to the Senate in 2019, however, urged members of the party to work together ahead of the 2023 elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions