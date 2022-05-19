Qatar 2022: Female referees to officiate at men’s W’Cup for first time

Female referees will be officiating at the 2022 FIFA men’s World Cup billed to hold between 21 November and 18 December in Qatar.

France’s Stephanie Frappart, Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga and Japan’s Yoshimi Yamashita have been selected to take charge of games in Qatar.

They will be supported by three female assistant referees.

In total, 36 referees, 69 assistant referees and 24 video match officials have been chosen for this year’s tournament.

“As always, the criteria we have used is ‘quality first’ and the selected match officials represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide,” said the chairman of Fifa’s referees committee Pierluigi Collina.

“This concludes a long process that began several years ago with the deployment of female referees at Fifa men’s junior and senior tournaments.

“In this way, we clearly emphasise it is quality that counts for us and not gender.

“I would hope that in the future, the selection of elite women’s match officials for important men’s competitions will be perceived as something normal and no longer as sensational.”

