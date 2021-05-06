Reps may summon Buhari over alleged oil licensing fraud | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Reps may summon Buhari over alleged oil licensing fraud
The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) has threatened to summon President Muhammadu Buhari over the circumstances surrounding the revocation and re-award of Oil Mining Leases (OML).
The Chairman of the Committee, Musa Sarki Adar, on Thursday, issued the threat during his discussions with the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, concerning the alleged wrongful revocation of Oil Licenses and their re-issue to other companies.
The warning followed the failure of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Addax Petroleum Company Limited, Kaztec Engineering Limited, and Salvic Petroleum Limited, to honour their invitation by the panel and make their submissions on the subject.
Present at the hearing on “Circumstances Surrounding the Revocation and Re-award of Oil Mining Leases (OML) 123, 124, 126 and 137”, were Sylva, the Director and Chief Executive Officer, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Sarki Auwalu and other heads of the Ministry’s agencies.
READ ASLO: DPR kicks off first licensing round for marginal oilfields after 18 years
Making remarks shortly before the closure of the hearing, Adar summoned afresh the NNPC, and the oil companies involved in the transaction to appear in two weeks, noting that failure to appear will result in the panel summoning Buhari, who doubles as the substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources.
“ADAX Petroleum, NNPC, and SINOPEC are given two weeks to appear before the Committee; if they don’t, we will invite the President, because he appointed himself as Minister, approved by us, so if they do not come, we will invite him. And I know that as a law-abiding President, he will come,” Adar said.
The former Governor of Bayelsa State and Minister, Mr Sylva in his response earlier, told the committee that the revocation of the licenses involving Addax Petroleum, Kaztec Engineering Limited and Slavic Petroleum Limited, and SINOPEC, was in order and legal.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Latest Tech News
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....