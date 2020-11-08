Republicans ask Trump not to concede defeat in US election

Prominent members of the Republican Party in the United States Congress on Sunday urged President Donald Trump to “fight hard” and not to concede defeat in the country’s presidential election held last Tuesday.

Joe Biden of the Democratic Party was on Saturday declared the US President-elect after he recorded 279 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 214.

The Republican Senator from South Carolina, Senator Lindsey Graham said on Fox News said the president’s claim of fraud in the election must be investigated.

He said: “We will work with Biden if he wins, but Trump has not lost.

“Do not concede, Mr. President. Fight hard.”

Graham also alleged “shenanigans” related to mailed ballots, the method a large number of Americans preferred in Tuesday’s election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s the wild-wild west when it comes to mail-in balloting,” said Graham, a former Trump critic turned unstinting supporter.

Other top Republicans were more guarded in their comments, but nonetheless refused to acknowledge Biden had won, saying legal challenges must go forward and vote counting must continue.

“What we need in the presidential race is to make sure every legal vote is counted, every recount is completed, and every legal challenge should be heard,” Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the House of Representatives, stated.

