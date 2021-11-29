Restoration of Biafra our major priority, not Nigeria’s restructuring – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said on Monday it has nothing against the restructuring of Nigeria.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, in Awka, Anambra, the group said its major priority remained the restoration of the sovereign State of Biafra.

IPOB stressed that the beneficiaries of the present structure in Nigeria had made restructuring an impossible task.

The statement read: “Nigerian government must bear one thing in mind; IPOB is not fighting for restructuring. We are not against restructuring but our demand is not restructuring. Our demand is the restoration of Biafra State. All we need is a date for referendum to decide whether or not we want to continue with this forced marriage (Nigeria).

“Those who think Nigeria is ready for restructuring may have to think again. Those benefiting from the current lopsidedness have made restructuring impossible. They are unlikely to heed the clamour for restructuring.

“But for us, the only thing that can make us slow down a little is the government giving us a date for a referendum. Restoration of the sovereign State of Biafra is a divine mandate. Our eternal leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, told them to restructure Nigeria they said no and killed millions of Biafrans in the war.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB did not come on board to demand restructuring; we are for total freedom and independence.”

