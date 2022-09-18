Rivers Utd, Plateau Utd into next round of CAF Champions League

Nigeria’s representatives at the CAF Champions League, Rivers United and Plateau United have both advanced to the next round after victories in the preliminary stages.

Rivers United went through to the next round despite going down to a 1-0 defeat against Liberia’s Watanga FC in the second round of their tie on Sunday night.

Farsedu Logan scored the only goal of the game from the spot on 16 minutes, but the win was not enough to hold Rivers, who had won 3-0 in the first leg.

Stanley Eguma’s Rivers United advance 3-1 on aggregate, and will face Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in the first round.

For Plateau United, they also scaled through to the next after a 1-0 win against Stade Mandji of Gabon at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Haggai Katoh netted the winning goal for the home team in the 63rd minute, to seal a 3-2 on aggregate victory for the Fidelis Ilechukwu side who were held to a 2-2 in the reverse fixture last weekend.

The Jos club will do battle with Tunisia’s Esperance in the first round of the Champions League.

In the second-tier continental club competition, the Confederation Cup, Nigeria’s Kwara United also moved to the next round after sealing a 3-0 aggregate victory over Niger Republic’s AS Douanes.

Remo Stars crashed out. The Nigerians were knocked out of the competition following a 2-1 aggregate defeat to AS FAR of Morocco.

