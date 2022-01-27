Robbers hijack bullion van in Delta

Armed robbers have reportedly hijacked a bullion van along Otor-Owhe on the Ughelli-Asaba expressway in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The robbers were said to made away with an undisclosed amount of money from the van, belonging to a yet to be disclosed bank.

The robbers reportedly shot sporadically at the bullion van as the bullets bore holes on the windscreen of the vehicle conveying cash.

It is yet to be ascertained if there was any casualty, and there has been no official reaction or confirmation from concerned authorities.

