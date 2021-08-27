Ronaldo writes farewell message to ‘amazing club’ Juventus

Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed an “amazing club” Juventus after exiting the Serie A side and reaching agreement with Manchester United.

The Portuguese posted a message on Instagram on Friday, as he departs Juventus for a return to Old Trafford.

“Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I’ll always love the city of Turin until my final days,” the 36-year-old wrote.

“The “tifosi bianconeri” always respected me and I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition.

“In the end, we can all look back and realise that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together.

“I will always be one of you. You are now part of my history, as I feel that I’m part of yours. Italy, Juve, Turin, tifosi bianconeri, you’ll always be in my heart.”

United playmaker Bruno Fernandes has also posted a cartoon on Instagram with the caption “Never stop dreaming”.

The two former Sporting Lisbon and Portugal players will be at Old Trafford together this season.

