Sports
Ronaldo writes farewell message to ‘amazing club’ Juventus
Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has hailed an “amazing club” Juventus after exiting the Serie A side and reaching agreement with Manchester United.
The Portuguese posted a message on Instagram on Friday, as he departs Juventus for a return to Old Trafford.
“Today I depart from an amazing club, the biggest in Italy and surely one of the biggest in all of Europe. I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I’ll always love the city of Turin until my final days,” the 36-year-old wrote.
“The “tifosi bianconeri” always respected me and I tried to thank that respect by fighting for them in every game, every season, every competition.
Read Also: OFFICIAL: Ronaldo reaches agreement with Man Utd to make a return
“In the end, we can all look back and realise that we achieved great things, not all that we wanted, but still, we wrote a pretty beautiful story together.
“I will always be one of you. You are now part of my history, as I feel that I’m part of yours. Italy, Juve, Turin, tifosi bianconeri, you’ll always be in my heart.”
United playmaker Bruno Fernandes has also posted a cartoon on Instagram with the caption “Never stop dreaming”.
The two former Sporting Lisbon and Portugal players will be at Old Trafford together this season.
