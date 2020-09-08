SAMKLEF TO MUSICIANS: There’s a lot of ‘juju’ in the industry, be careful!

Nigerian singer, producer and songwriter Samklef, has warned budding artists that the music industry in the country is riddled with fetish acts ‘juju’ and thus warned his colleagues to be careful.

The music producer who was signed onto the KonLive record label owned by African American pop singer, entrepreneur and label executive, Akon in 2017 made the claim in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday.

He wrote; “Dem dey do juju for Naija music industry o! Artiste be careful o.”

“Be spiritually guided,” Samklef added.

Recall that Samklef once called the bluff of Nigerian politicians for failing the electorate time and again especially after making bogus campaign promises which they don’t usually keep.

Samklef who took to his Instagram page about two years ago to call out politicians saying that they are the ‘real yahoo boys’.

“Nigerian politicians are the main yahoo yahoo. They promise you heaven and earth before elections, but when they get power, they enrich themselves and forget about the masses. They should stop harassing the youths, abeg and focus on building a better nation,” he wrote on Instagram.

