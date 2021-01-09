Security agents rescue abducted couple in Ondo

Security agents in Ondo State on Saturday rescued a couple, Mr. and Mrs. Gbenga Ibikunle, who were abducted by unknown gunmen last week.

The couple were abducted along the Akure-Iwo highway last Tuesday.

They were returning from Ebonyi with their three children when the gunmen attacked them and dragged them to a nearby bush, leaving the children in their Lexus saloon car.

The hoodlums were later arrested by the security agents after they contacted the victim’s family and demanded N10million ransom.

A combined team of military personnel, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Amotekun Corps were deployed to the forest in search of the victims.

The Spokesman of the state police command, Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the couple were rescued in a forest along the highway.

He added that the couple had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

