News
Six out of 136 abducted Islamic school students allegedly die in captivity
About six of the 136 students kidnapped from an Islamic school in Niger State by bandits have reportedly died of illness while in captivity.
The development was disclosed on Tuesday by the principal of the school, Abubakar Garba Alhasan.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that bandits attacked the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of the state on Sunday, May 30, 2021, and kidnapped about 136 people, including three teachers.
Bandits and other criminal gangs have been carrying out series of raids on boarding schools in northern Nigeria, leading to the abduction of more than 1,000 students since December.
Speaking with Reuters on Tuesday, Alhassan said the kidnappers had called to say the children died from sicknesses and to urge the school to meet their ransom demand.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari in February said his government would be ruthless to terrorists, bandits, and other criminals in the country; however, nothing much seems to have been done.
Buhari had also cautioned state governments to stop paying ransoms to kidnappers who he said use the funds to acquire more weapons.
On their part, the parents of abducted students had accused the government of not doing enough to protect school children and help victims regain freedom.
