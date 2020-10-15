Latest Politics Top Stories

SocialMediaTrends: #Anonymous, Lagos thugs, return of NYSC & other trending stories

October 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

It has been eight days since #EndSARS protesters have continued to swell the momentum of their agitations against police brutality, both online and on the streets.

Thursday was no exception, as hashtags and phrases that made their way to the trends table were all affiliated to the struggle. Here are a few hot trends that kept the conversation going on social media:

#Anonymous

It was an interesting turn of events on Twitter early Thursday as international Hacktivist group also known as Anonymous, lent their voices to the #EndSARS protest.

The group was said to have allegedly hacked the Nigerian government data base, releasing account information of defunct SARS operatives, and threatening to make more shocking revelations about the presidency if protesters are not appeased within 72hours.

MC Oluomo

Musiliu Akinsanya, leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) also known as MC Oluomo, hit the trends table alongside ‘Lagos’ and ‘#AlausaProtest’ in midday on Thursday.

Lagosians called the socialite out for allegedly mobilizing armed thugs to disrupt the protests around the Alausa axis of the state. MC Oluoma has however denied any involvement.

Tweeps also called out the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for releasing the state’s bus that conveyed the thugs in their numbers. But the Governor has since denied knowledge of this.

Read Also: Obiano assures #EndSARS protesters of release of all ‘illegal’ detainees in SARS cells in the state

NYSC, ASUU

With over a hundred thousand tweets, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) trended after the Federal Government set November 10th as the date for reopening of orientation camps nationwide.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) also trended alongside after reports flooded in that the Union’s meeting with the Government is making headway, meaning the ongoing strike could be called off soon.

It is believed that #EndSARS protesters, especially those on the streets, are mostly students and prospective corps members. Hence the moves by government have been interpreted as a strategy to bring to an end the protests.

#EndNass

From the morning of Thursday, #EndSARS protesters have been calling out Nigerian lawmakers after a breakdown of their salary structure showed they received “Newspaper” and “Hardship” allowances.

Nigerian Twitter users considered it outrageous, especially when compared to the renumeration of the Police, and have taken to the social platform to demand explainations.

Abba Kyari

Abba Kyari trended almost immediately after the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) announced a ban on #EndSARS protests in Abuja.

The security committee of the FCTA accused protesters of violating Covid-19 protocols as well as endangering their lives.

But the Twitter community reminded them of Government’s silence in spite of the crowd that gathered during the burial of Late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, and also during the political campaigns in Edo and Ondo.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */