SocialMediaTrends: ASUU strike – Nigerians react as Education Minister Adamu walks out on NANS

Nigerians on social media have criticized the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, for staging a walkout during a meeting with University students who were protesting incessant strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The Minister had on Tuesday scheduled a meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) who had in the past days led aggrieved students on state-wide protest over the matter.

At the meeting, the students voiced their disappointment in the Federal Government’s failure to resolve their recurring strife with ASUU and asked the minister to close down his office since he could not fix the crisis.

NANS national president, Comrade Sunday Asefon, said Nigerian students were ready to feature in talks between the Federal Government and ASUU to find a lasting solution to the menace.

“ASUU strike is killing education more and more. This strike has been affecting our lives since 1999,” he said.

“We want federal government and ASUU to, as a matter of urgency, call off this strike while negotiation continues. We want to go back to classes, if not this will be more than #EndSARS protest.”

But things turned awry when in the course of the meeting, the students leadership tackled the Minister for sending his children to study abroad while the country’s education system was in shambles.

The Minister registered his disappointment over the student’s comments before stepping out of the conference room.

Many on social media have greeted his action with backlash. Others however called out the NANS President for poorly addressing the Educations minister.

See reactions below:

When Adamu Adamu was writing articles encouraging #ASUU to shut down universities under a previous administration, he never knew this day will come. #KarmaHasASenseOfHumour pic.twitter.com/5SPaHuwsUh — Chidi Odinkalu, CGoF (@ChidiOdinkalu) March 1, 2022

