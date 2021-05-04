 SocialMediaTrends: Bello, Gumi under fire as Nigerians campaign for release of abducted students | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Bello, Gumi under fire as Nigerians campaign for release of abducted students

Published

39 mins ago

on

The social media space in Nigeria reacted massively on Tuesday after the abductors of students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, threatened to kill the remaining students in their custody.

Recall that at least five of the 22 abducted students were killed within a week after their abduction on April 20th following the failure of the victims families and the government to meet their demand of N100m.

Twitter users and social media influencers actively trended the #GreenfieldUniversity hashtag, pleading that the Nasir El-rufai government would come to the aid of the kidnapped students and their grieving families.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that one of the students had been released by the kidnappers, but the rest are still under captivity.

Sheikh Gumi

Nigerians on social media are calling out popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for allegedly sympathizing with bandits terrorizing the country.

In an interview with AIT’s, Kakaki, the Sheikh who has been actively involved in leading negotiations with bandits, stated that herdsmen had been relegated for too long by both past and present governments and are currently fighting to be recognized.

He noted that the Nigerian government had failed to take into consideration the welfare of the bandits, hence the unleash of terror.

“They [Bandits] are not used to a luxurious life. They’re living in huts, they drink from the stream…the herdsmen have gone through a lot. No government has really sat down to see into their plights, modernize them, to even spend anything,” Gumi said

“Not one Kobo of our Nigerian budget goes to them and now, they feel they are fighting an extermination war and they are fighting for their survival.”

In answering why the herdsmen resorted to terrorism to make their demands known, the cleric said, “If they leave banditry, they won’t have source of financing their war machines”.

See reactions by Nigerians below:

Yahaya Bello

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello made Twitter’s trends list on Tuesday for saying that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had outperformed the 16 years achievements of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

While speaking with Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Bello noted that the party has succeeded in delivering good governance to Nigerians after seizing power from the opposition party in 2015.

“Largely, APC has performed beyond what PDP has achieved in their 16 years of governance in Nigeria,” Bello argued

“APC’s successes today within six years outweigh the successes of 16 years that they ruled. The statistics are there. We will remind Nigerians of where APC inherited Nigeria and where we are today.”

Social media users are calling on the governor to further buttress his claims which many have outrightly criticized as untrue.

See comments below:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Opinions

