SocialMediaTrends: Bello, Gumi under fire as Nigerians campaign for release of abducted students | Ripples Nigeria

The social media space in Nigeria reacted massively on Tuesday after the abductors of students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, threatened to kill the remaining students in their custody.

Recall that at least five of the 22 abducted students were killed within a week after their abduction on April 20th following the failure of the victims families and the government to meet their demand of N100m.

Twitter users and social media influencers actively trended the #GreenfieldUniversity hashtag, pleading that the Nasir El-rufai government would come to the aid of the kidnapped students and their grieving families.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that one of the students had been released by the kidnappers, but the rest are still under captivity.

Everything started when the government started pampering repentant terrorists. #Greenfielduniversity — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) May 4, 2021

It may seem wise that we don’t want to negotiate with kidnappers holding citizens hostage, but the countries that adopt such measure have the means to pursue an alternative solution. You can only refuse such compromise when you have the monopoly on violence. #Greenfielduniversity — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) May 4, 2021

This battle is now beyond Buhari or APC / PDP acrimony. It's time for think-tanks and prominent Nigerians to step forward and proffer security solutions and insight to this govt. What is ahead of this country is scary, and all hands must be on deck now.#GreenfieldUniversity — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) May 4, 2021

When I remember the students killed at #Greenfielduniversity and those still in danger, I can’t help thinking that some people somewhere are collecting salaries and allowances for securing citizens and there’s this much insecurity — Frank Donga™ (@frankdonga_) May 4, 2021

When they started pampering "repentant bandits" I cried out.

Repentance is unto God not man.

Then they started paying bandits..

Now it has become a lucrative business for trigger happy fellows and enemies of our collective patrimony.#Greenfielduniversity is priority.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) May 4, 2021

We were hoping as a General in the Army, the President would have been more effective in tackling terrorism and insecurity in the country but instead we have witnessed “Negotiations and Amnesty for repentant terrorists” We can’t go on like this!#Greenfielduniversity — DANNY WALTER 👑 (@Danny_Walterr) May 4, 2021

Rip will have no cause to trend today. The students of #Greenfielduniversity will return to their families safely. Amen. — Hauwa 🌟🌬 (@Hauwa_L) May 4, 2021

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Anger, grief trail alleged rape and murder of female job-seeker

Sheikh Gumi

Nigerians on social media are calling out popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi for allegedly sympathizing with bandits terrorizing the country.

In an interview with AIT’s, Kakaki, the Sheikh who has been actively involved in leading negotiations with bandits, stated that herdsmen had been relegated for too long by both past and present governments and are currently fighting to be recognized.

He noted that the Nigerian government had failed to take into consideration the welfare of the bandits, hence the unleash of terror.

“They [Bandits] are not used to a luxurious life. They’re living in huts, they drink from the stream…the herdsmen have gone through a lot. No government has really sat down to see into their plights, modernize them, to even spend anything,” Gumi said

“Not one Kobo of our Nigerian budget goes to them and now, they feel they are fighting an extermination war and they are fighting for their survival.”

In answering why the herdsmen resorted to terrorism to make their demands known, the cleric said, “If they leave banditry, they won’t have source of financing their war machines”.

See reactions by Nigerians below:

I am convinced that Nigerians are under a spell. They listen to people like Gumi & they are intimidated & mesmerised. They dare not challenge them. Instead they save their harsh words for those that stand up against evil. O Nigerians who has bewitched thee? Is it the cow meat? — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 4, 2021

Gumi is legit justifying the brigandage of those terrorists on a National TV!!??? What is happening!!?? Are we sleeping!!?? See… my head don scatter! Gumi is saying govt budget doesn't cater for the bandits so the need for them to terrorize the Nation!?? This is fucking crazy — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) May 4, 2021

Sheikh Gumi needs to stop before he sets the nation on fire. He is clearly advocating for those bandits. Jeez Igbos are being marginalized in Nigeria, yet we have remained relatively peaceful. This is not an excuse — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) May 4, 2021

Gumi doesn't even see the victims as humans. — fred4U (@frediecruze) May 4, 2021

In my 29 years of being alive, no meat product has been in high demand like beef from fulani herdsmen. They own d market.

So how could Gumi justify d terrorism of some, by lack of govt support? How many Nigs are benefiting from govt budget? So should we all carry arms? — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) May 4, 2021

Sheikh Gumi is a very dangerous man. He is brazenly making a case for Bandits on National Tv.

My people, it’s not swear oh,but Nigeria is currently at par with Yemen.The last straw should be these bandits asking for a ministerial position..**it is possible. — theonly1acre (@theonly1acre) May 4, 2021

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians protest El-Rufai’s invitation to The Platform, mock Mbaka’s U-turn on Buhari

Yahaya Bello

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello made Twitter’s trends list on Tuesday for saying that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had outperformed the 16 years achievements of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

While speaking with Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Bello noted that the party has succeeded in delivering good governance to Nigerians after seizing power from the opposition party in 2015.

“Largely, APC has performed beyond what PDP has achieved in their 16 years of governance in Nigeria,” Bello argued

“APC’s successes today within six years outweigh the successes of 16 years that they ruled. The statistics are there. We will remind Nigerians of where APC inherited Nigeria and where we are today.”

Social media users are calling on the governor to further buttress his claims which many have outrightly criticized as untrue.

See comments below:

Honestly we need to have debate before Elections in Nigeria. Watching Yahaya Bello on Channels is heartbreaking, this man is daft and he want to contest for President? Nigeria is not a country iswear — AyO🔴 (@WHEEZZY2010) May 4, 2021

He is actually Yahaya Brainlow. — Ogbeni Yakubu S.R. (@rottyaxz) May 4, 2021

Yahaya Bello is just Desmond Elliot with a bigger agbada. Same stupidity, same daftness, same myopic sense of entitlement.. We must not let him close to even a ballot box, his brain is filled of Pap with a sprinkle of Colorado.. — SerahSassy #EndSARS ➐ (@SerahUndaunted) May 4, 2021

Yahaya Bello and Desmond Elliot. No difference pic.twitter.com/f8YEf1ZIo4 — CHINEDU OKORE (@iamCHINEDUOKORE) May 4, 2021

Gov. Yahaya Bello thinks Nigeria is a joke and it shows. — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) May 4, 2021

Yahaya Bello is Desmond Elliot in disguise. — TREAT-P … ENDSARS 🇳🇬 📢📢SÒRÓ SÒKE (@treatpworld) May 4, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

Join the conversation

Opinions