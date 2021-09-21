Sokoto govt shuts down telecom networks in 14 LGAs

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has ordered the immediate shutting down of telecommunications networks in 14 of the 23 local government areas of the state due to the menace of banditry and insecurity in the state.

Announcing the move in a statement on Monday, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, said the measure was necessary to checkmate the rising cases of crimes perpetrated by bandits in the state.

“About three weeks after it approved an Executive Order in response to the situation of insecurity in the eastern flank of Sokoto State, Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Monday disclosed the state’s collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to block services of communications operations in 14 local government areas of the state,” the statement reads.

According to Bello, the councils affected by the Executive Order include Gada, Goronyo, Gudu, Ilela, Isa, Kebbe, Sabon Birni, Shagari, Rabah, Tambuwal, Tangaza, Tureta, Wurno, and Dange Shuni LGAs.

Bello added that 13 of the local governments were initially affected by the Security Challenges (Containment) Order approved on September 1 but one, Dange Shuni, was included because of bandit activities in recent weeks.

He explained that the Executive Order had led to the closure of some roads to motorists, suspension of animal trades, prohibition of transportation of cattle, as well as transportation of more than three persons on motorcycles and tricycles, among others.

“In addition to these local government areas, Dange Shuni local government area will also be affected by the latest communications blockade, bringing the number of LGAs affected to 14,” Bellp said.

