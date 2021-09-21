10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Monday morning, September 21, 2021

These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you

1. There’ll be trouble if IPOB insists Anambra gov election won’t hold –Sen Ifeanyi Ubah

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the forthcoming November 6 Anambra State Gubernatorial Election, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has said there would be trouble if the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) insists that the election will not hold. Read more

2. Nigeria led by politically and economically incompetent people -Moghalu

Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Kingsley Moghalu, has said that Nigeria is being led by politically and economically incompetent people that care more about politics, than doing things for the benefit of the citizens. Read more

3. Pro-Atiku group asks Senate to reject Buhari’s fresh loan request

A group known as the Atiku Abubakar’s Support Organisation on Monday condemned the recent move by President Muhammadu Buhari to get a fresh foreign loan. Read more

4. APC governors will support ‘sellable’ Osinbajo if he declares for 2023 – Sule

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, said on Monday the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors would back Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo if he declares interest in the country’s presidency in 2023. Read more

5. 70 percent of Nigeria’s population selfish, unpatriotic – Okorocha

The former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Monday urged Nigerians to develop a “National Spirit.” Read more

6. NSE: Investors lose N20bn as market cap crashes by 0.10%

The Nigerian capital market slipped back to the negative territory following the crash in equity capitalization by 0.10 percent at the close of trading on Monday. Read more

7. Fear grips govts as businesses move to withold August VAT over FIRS, states ‘war’

The Nigerian Organized Private Sector (OPS) has requested clarification on who should get the August Value Added Tax (VAT) collected by businesses, which is due for remittance tomorrow, September 21. Read more

8. Customs to deploy drones at Seme border

In a bid to check smuggling at the Seme border, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday declared its readiness to deploy drones for effective patrol in the area. Read more

9. Angry mob kills suspected ESN member in Imo

An angry mob on Monday killed a suspected leader of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the military wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Obinwanne Iwu, while trying to enforce the group’s sit-at-home order with his gang members in Imo State. Read more

10. Red-hot Osimhen on target again as Napoli maintain perfect start in Serie A

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen was on target again for Napoli as they thrashed Udinese 4-0 in Serie A on Monday night. Read more

