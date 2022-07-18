South Africa secure dramatic win over Zambia to reach AWCON final

South Africa’s Banyana Banyana have secured their place in the final of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) holding in Morocco.

South Africa secured a dramatic 1-0 win against the Copper Queens of Zambia in Monday’s first semi-final to reach the last two.

After a goalless 90 minutes, the game was heading to extra time when South African stunned their opponents with a winner after six minutes of added time.

The team were awarded a penalty for a foul on their player after long consultation with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

It was Linda Motlhalo who stepped up and converted the spot kick to send the South Africans to AWCON final.

Banyana Banyana, who lost 4-3 to the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the 2018 edition, are now making it to the final for the second time in a row.

They will now face the winners of the other semifinal tie between Nigeria’s Super Falcons and hosts Morocco.

Morocco and Nigeria will be meeting later on Monday.

Meanwhile, all semi-finalists have already automatically qualified for the 2023 FIFA Women‘s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

