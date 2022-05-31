Politics
Sowore accuses Nigerian politicians of perpetuating poverty
The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore, has accused Nigerian politicians of encouraging mass poverty in the country with their selfish dispositions.
The human rights activist, who lamented the hardship occasioned by the wickedness of the political elite, said poverty was akin to terrorism.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Sowore berated politicians for refusing to use their influence to better the lots of the masses.
According to him, the crisis of epileptic power supply in most parts of the country was as a result of the lack of empathy of those in the firmament of power.
He added the country could only be better if the Nigerian political class began to take the interests of the masses at heart.
The tweet read: “Politically-motivated elite- induced mass poverty is terrorism of the highest order. They started messing with electricity because they wanted to start importing generators. They stopped building water plants because they wanted to start bottled water biz.”
