Students block major roads in Osun, Ilorin, others over lingering ASUU strike

As a sequel to the directive of the leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), university students in different parts of the country have intensified massive protests to demonstrate their displeasure over the continued closure of public universities across the country courtesy of the protracted ASUU strike.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that some students of Obafemi Awolowo University were united in a protest on Thursday as they blocked the Ibadan-Ife road.

The protesting students were joined by a crowd of concerned Nigerians who felt that the government was unconcerned about university education.

The students, who were sighted holding placards displaying different captions, lamented the negative effects of the industrial action, adding that it should not continue.

Similarly, students of the University of Ilorin staged a similar non-violent protests demanding swift resolutions to the crisis.

While addressing journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, the University of Ilorin’s Student Union President, Taofiq Waliu Opeyemi, said that they would not back off until the federal government yielded to the demands of ASUU.

He said: “This is just a tip of the iceberg. We will not stop here. We will take this demonstration beyond here. We’ll make sure the governments do something serious about this industrial action. Because the future of the Nigerian youth matters.”

Students from Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko also planned to follow suit until ASUU demands are met.

As the rift between the government and ASUU lingers, a meeting was held on Thursday to deliberate on the demands of the union.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also appealed to the union to consider the plight of Nigerian students and call off the strike.

