Super Falcons beaten 4-0 by United States in friendly

Nigeria women’s senior football team, Super Falcons were thrashed 4-0 by United States of America in an international friendly on Saturday.

It was the first of two friendly games lined up for both teams, and was played inside the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

The Nigerian ladies were outclassed by their American counterparts.

The USA have now won all seven meetings against the Falcons since their first clash at the 1999 women’s World Cup.

The Falcons paraded the likes of Chiamaka Nnadozie, Osinachi Ohale, Uchenna Kanu, Toni Payne, Rasheedat Ajibade, Michelle Alozie and Ifeoma Onumonu.

Deborah Abiodun, Tosin Demehin and Rofiat Imuran, who were all drafted from the recently concluded FIFA U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica, made their senior debuts in the game.

USA broke the deadlock in the 14th minute through Sophia Smith before Lindsay Horan doubled the lead on 25 minutes.

Smith scored her second goal of the game in 45+1 minute before Alex Morgan completed the rout on 52 minutes by converting from the penalty spot.

The Falcons and the United States will meet again in another friendly on Tuesday, 6th September, at the Audi Field, Washington DC.

