Super Falcons gun for AWCON slot in Cote d’Ivoire duel today

The Super Falcons on Nigeria will be battling Cote d’Ivoire today (Wednesday) as they seek for a ticket to the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).

The Nigeria women’s senior football team have already beaten the Ivorians 2-0 in the first leg of the tie last Friday in Abuja, and will hope to complete the mission in Abidjan.

The winner of the tie on aggregate will qualify for the group stages of the continental tournament billed to hold in Morocco later this year.

Recall that Nigeria had missed qualification for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after falling to defeat to this Cote d’Ivoire side.

Read Also: Super Falcons take first-leg lead in AWCON qualifier against Cote d’Ivoire

Speaking ahead of the AWCON qualifier, Falcons coach Randy Waldrum has expressed optimism that his team will put up a stronger performance against the Lady Elephants.

“We should play on the front foot in Ivory Coast, we are not to sit back trying to contain them,” he told the media.

“Though, we weren’t at our best in the first leg but now that we know how good they are, we shall go all out to get the result that will qualify us for the main competition.”

Nigeria will again be captained by defender Onome Ebi in the absence of injured star Asisat Oshoala.

The game is billed to kick off by 5p.m.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now