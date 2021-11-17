Suspected Cameroonian militias reportedly kill 11 in Taraba community

Suspected militias from the Republic of Cameroon have reportedly killed 11 persons including a traditional ruler at Manga village, Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Takum LGA is close to Nigeria’s border with Cameroon.

The younger brother of the slain monarch, Joseph Manga, who disclosed this to journalists, said the armed men invaded the community on Wednesday and killed the victims.

Manga, who is also one of the aides of Governor Darius Ishaku, said Ambazonian soldiers first attacked the border community in Cameroon before crossing over to Nigeria to unleash mayhem.

He added that the assailants first attacked a village on the other side of the divide and killed people before crossing over to do the same.

According to him, separatists ambushed the monarch and killed him in his palace before proceeding to kill others.

He said: “The death toll at the moment is 11 including my brother the traditional ruler, we are still combing the bush to recover more bodies or possibly those hiding.”

The Chairman of the Takum LGA, Shiban Tikari, said at least five bodies had been recovered by the villagers.

He said: “My team alongside the military visited to restore normalcy and ensure that such thing does not repeat itself.

“For now we do not know those that came to attack but news filtered in saying that they are Ambazonian separatist soldiers from the Republic of Cameroon.”

