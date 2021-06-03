Tacha Akide lambasts fans who say Big Brother Naija made her a star | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Tacha Akide lambasts fans who say Big Brother Naija made her a star
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide has addressed fans who claim that she gained prominence through the reality show.
In a video going viral on social media, the 25-year-old reality star talked down on people who opined that the reality show, Big Brother Naija made her a star.
Tacha stated in the video that she made the BBNaija Pepper Dem edition interesting to watch and brought enough viewers for the show.
Here is what she said;
‘Big Brother Naija did not make me a star.
Big Brother gave me a platform and I gave them a show.
So, how did they make me a star?’
Watch the video below.
This blew me over🙄🙄 https://t.co/V2GuBqgpff pic.twitter.com/jhlbcybuo4
— TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) June 3, 2021
Recall the Port Harcourt-born reality star participated in the 4th edition of the television program.
Although Tacha was one of the favourites to win the Pepper Dem edition in 2019, she was unceremoniously disqualified from the show following her altercation with eventual winner, Mercy Eke.
By Adekunle Fajana
