Tension in Osun as commercial vehicle runs over three pupils

There was tension on Monday at the Ilesa area in Osun State, after a commercial vehicle ran over three siblings who were on their way to school, along the Kajola/Igbominasi Highway.

This was as residents of the area blocked the highway in protest of the tragic incident.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the blockage led to a gridlock that compelled motorists to seek alternative routes.

According to a resident of the area, the pupils, who are feared dead, were run over by a bus and have been rushed to a hospital before the police arrived, noting that the police, thereafter, towed the commercial bus away.

Meanwhile, the incident has been confirmed by the Police spokesperson in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, who said that the police were on top of the situation to restore normalcy in the area.

She said details of the accident would also be made available soon.

