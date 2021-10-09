Police rescues 47 men from illegal rehabilitation centre in Kano

The Kano State Police Command said it has rescued 47 people from an illegal rehabilitation centre in the state.

The victims, who are all males, regained freedom on Thursday following a raid of the illegal facility at ‘Yar Akwa community of Unguwa Uku district in the Tarauni Local Government Area of the state.

The development was confirmed on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, Haruna Kiyawa, who said the rescued persons were between the ages of 12 and 30.

According to Kiyawa, the operation resulted in the arrest of two of the operators of the facility.

He noted that four of the victims were in chains with varying degrees of injury, and were taken to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano for treatment.

He assured the people of the community and residents of the state that the arrested operators would be charged as soon as the police were done with the investigations.

Meanwhile, this comes almost two years after the Kano government banned the operation of illegal rehabilitation centres across all local government areas in the state.

