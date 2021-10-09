Metro
Police rescues 47 men from illegal rehabilitation centre in Kano
The Kano State Police Command said it has rescued 47 people from an illegal rehabilitation centre in the state.
The victims, who are all males, regained freedom on Thursday following a raid of the illegal facility at ‘Yar Akwa community of Unguwa Uku district in the Tarauni Local Government Area of the state.
The development was confirmed on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, Haruna Kiyawa, who said the rescued persons were between the ages of 12 and 30.
According to Kiyawa, the operation resulted in the arrest of two of the operators of the facility.
Read also: Police rescues Zamfara speaker’s family members, 11 others
He noted that four of the victims were in chains with varying degrees of injury, and were taken to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano for treatment.
He assured the people of the community and residents of the state that the arrested operators would be charged as soon as the police were done with the investigations.
Meanwhile, this comes almost two years after the Kano government banned the operation of illegal rehabilitation centres across all local government areas in the state.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...