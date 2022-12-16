Terrorism, climate change, coups, threaten AU’s 2063 agenda —Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that the desire of African countries attaining goals the continent’s leaders have set for the region by 2063 may be derailed by terrorism, climate change and coups.

The President who gave this warning on Thursday in Washington DC. USA, on the sidelines of the ongoing US-Africa Leaders’ Summit, said the goals can be achieved only if there is unity of purpose among all member states.

While speaking on the topic, “Partnering on Agenda 2063: A Peaceful and Secure Africa” in the US Capital, President Buhari declared that “Africa’s security and development landscape has undergone significant transformation over the past decades.”

“The continent has witnessed increased, diverse and complex threats including climate change, the scourge of terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organized crimes, ideological radicalization, and recently, an upsurge in Unconstitutional Change of Governments (UCGs).

““It is clearly evident that these developments negatively impact national, regional and continental stability and undermine our drive towards achieving AU Agenda 2063 and our flagship projects ‘Silencing the Guns in Africa,” he said.

Calling on member states to ensure that inclusive governance, constitutionalism as well as strengthening of African Union mediating support mechanisms and conflict prevention mechanisms are emplaced as a panacea to emerging intra/interstate resurgence of conflicts in Africa.

“As leaders, we must recommit ourselves to shared values, vision, unity and solidarity, particularly in upholding constitutionalism, democracy and good governance.

“We must also embrace a multidimensional approach in order to achieve peace, security and sustainable development, in line with our aspirations contained in Agenda 2063,” Buhari said.

