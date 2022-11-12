Metro
Three people dead as fire razes shops at Kano market
Three people have been confirmed dead following a fire outbreak at Badume Market in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.
This was contained in a statement by Saminu Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service on Saturday.
Mr Abdullahi stated that no fewer than 100 temporary shops were also razed by the inferno.
READ ALSO:Hoodlums set Ogun INEC office on fire
“We received an emergency call from Bichi fire station at about 03:30am from one Ibrahim Tsalha that there was a fire outbreak at the market and immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 03:35a.m. to stop the fire from spreading to other shops.
“Our men evacuated three unconscious bodies which were later confirmed dead and the corpses handed over to Inspector Mukaila Inusa of Bichi police division.
“The three victims included one female of about 35 years old, a cripple male of about 30 years old and a male teenager of about 18 years old, their names have yet to be confirmed,” he said.
Abdullahi said the service has commenced investigation into the cause of the inferno.
