Tinubu having strategic meetings with stakeholders in London, UK APC claims
Contrary to speculations by Nigerians on the health status of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the United Kingdom chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) claimed their presidential candidate was in a state of good health.
UK chairman of APC Presidential Campaign (PCC), Joseph Adebola, who said this in a statement on Thursday, branded the speculations as untrue.
The health status as well as the absence of APC standard bearer had attracted serious concerns from Nigerians.
They had claimed that the former Lagos State Governor was in London on a medical tour, adding that he lacked the health capacity required to govern a country as complex as Nigeria.
Adebola, who dispelled the insinuations, claimed Tinubu was engaging critical stakeholders of the ruling party in London ahead of the 2023 race.
He added that the ruling party would not be distracted by mischief makers.
The statement read: “Unfortunately for them, their evil thinking against Tinubu will not come to pass because they are not God, the giver of life.
Read also:Keyamo slams critics, says APC under no compulsion to reveal Tinubu’s whereabouts
“For the records, Tinubu had been having strategic meetings with APC critical stakeholders here in the UK and had remained his vibrant and confident self.
“In one of the recent engagements in London, the APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu, held a strategic meeting with some members of his campaign planning team.
“The team included Alhaji Ibrahim Masari, Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Deputy Director of the PCC planning committee, Chief Pius Akinyelure and a host of progressive political gurus here in the UK.
“We, however, will not be distracted by negative propaganda against Asiwaju and the APC as we are determined to move on, believing God and the Nigerian electorate for the enthronement of Tinubu presidency in 2023.”
