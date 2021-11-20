Tinubu, Orji Kalu meet in Abuja

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Saturday met with the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, in Abuja.

The duo are eyeing the APC ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

The ex-Lagos State governor arrived at Kalu’s home at 4:25 p.m. and immediately went into a closed-door meeting with his host.

READ ALSO: Buhari, Tinubu meet in Aso Rock as talks on 2023 elections heat up

Although issues discussed at the meeting were not made public, sources close to the two ex-governors said they spoke on major national issues, including politics, economy, and insecurity.

The APC is expected to hold its national convention before the end of the year as clamour for the Chairman of the APC National Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni’s removal heightened.

