Toke Makinwa speaks on repercussions for disobeying God in a relationship

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has revealed why some relationships or businesses don’t work out despite adding more effort.

According to the media personality cum actress, God speaks to everyone in different dimensions, such as giving signals or communicating with our inner man.

Toke Makinwa made this statement during her show titled “Tokemoments”.

She called out people who blame God for their misfortunes in a relationship and claimed that finding oneself in a messy hole results from ignoring God’s words.

Toke Makinwa also said God does not punish the offender in a relationship because the wronged partner decided to follow the flesh.

“This one is loud.

“Trust me to call even myself out cos I’m on this table.

“How many times has God told us something is not good for us, some people are not for us, leaving that job to run your business might not be the best thing to do now and so much more, we did our own thing our own way and when it scatters we yell God hates us, or we pray dangerous prayers to curse that person God told you to leave. So many times we know something is not good for us on the long run but it’s so hard to let it go.”

Listen to her speak.

